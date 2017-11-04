Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie announce duo album, tour

Fleetwood Mac mates Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie today announced the release of their first-ever duo album. Titled “Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie,” the 10-song album (Atlantic Records) is slated to be released June 9.

“In My World,” the first single off the album, will begin streaming live April 14 on various digital/streaming services. In addition, their duo U.S. tour kicks off June 21 and includes a July 3 stop at Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

“We’ve always written well together, Lindsey and I, and this has just spiraled into something really amazing that we’ve done between us,” said McVie in today’s announcement.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10 a.m. April 22 at livenation.com