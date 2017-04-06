Longtime CSO violinist Fred Spector has died at 92

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra on Saturday announced the passing of longtime violinist Fred Spector, who was a member of the orchestra’s violin section from 1956 to until his retirement in 2003. Spector passed away Saturday at the age of 92.

According to the statement from the CSO:

“Solomon E. (Fred) Spector was born on March 11, 1925, on Chicago’s West Side and began violin lessons at the age of five with his uncle J.B. Mazur, concertmaster of the Czar’s Imperial Orchestra in Saint Petersburg. He attended Hyde Park High School and Chicago Musical College. “…Music director Fritz Reiner hired Spector in 1956. A chamber music enthusiast, he also performed with numerous ensembles in the Chicago area and was a member of the Chicago Strings, the Chicago Symphony Quartet, and the Chicago Arts Quartet for many years. Spector also was assistant conductor of the Highland Park Music Theatre. “… Spector was the proud owner of an extensive library of books on violin and bow history. His collection of mutes for string instruments (one of the world’s largest) included some that he found during the CSO’s national and international tours. Spector was the proud owner of a Carlo Bergonzi violin that dated from 1733.”

