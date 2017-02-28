Lookingglass makes plans for 30th anniversary season

For its 30th anniversary season the Lookingglass Theatre Company will present a bit of its trademark circuc artistry, along with shows set on land and beneath the sea.

The three shows that will comprise its 2017-2018 season are:

+ “Hard Times” (Oct. 4, 2017-Jan. 14, 2018): A reprise of its circus-infused take on the Charles Dickens classic, adapted and directed by Heidi Stillman in association with The Actors Gymnasium.

+ “Plantation!” (Feb. 21 – April 22, 2018): the world premiere of a play by ensemble member Kevin Douglas, to be fired by David Schwimmer.

+ “20,000 Leagues Under the Seas” (May 23 – Aug. 19, 2018): A stage adaptation of Jules Verne books by David Kersnar and Althea Liw, directed by Kersnar.

Tickets are now on sale. Call (312) 337-0665 or visit http://www.lookingglasstheatre.org.