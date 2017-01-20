Malia Obama will intern for Hollywood exec Harvey Weinstein

President Barack Obama jokes with his daughter Malia Obama as they walk to board Air Force One from the Marine One helicopter Thursday, April 7, 2016, as they leave Chicago en route to Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will be working as an intern in the New York office of bigtime Hollywood producer and Democratic party supporter Harvey Weinstein.

According to the Hollywoodreporter.com:

“Malia, 18, is expected to begin work in the New York office of The Weinstein Co. in February, after the now-former first family finishes a vacation in Palm Springs. … This isn’t Malia’s first foray into Hollywood. In 2015, the Obamas’ daughter worked as an intern in New York on Lena Dunham’s HBO series ‘Girls’. She also spent time on the Los Angeles set of Halle Berry’s CBS drama series ‘Extant.”

Malia graduated from the exclusive Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., last June. It was announced shortly thereafter that she planned to take a gap year before heading to Harvard in fall 2017.

