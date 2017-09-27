Man arrested after rapper Young Dolph shot outside Hollywood hotel

Rapper Young Dolph performs onstage at night four of the Late Night Concert during the 2017 BET Experience at The Novo by Microsoft on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police have arrested a man after a rapper was shot and wounded outside a landmark Hollywood hotel.

Officer Irma Mota says Wednesday Corey McClendon was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the shooting of rapper Young Dolph.

The 32-year-old rapper, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was critically injured. Thornton was born in Chicago; his family moved to Memphis, Tenn., when he was a toddler.

Mota says the 43-year-old McClendon, of Memphis, Tennessee was detained by police shortly after the shooting.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press Tuesday that detectives were investigating whether the shooting is connected to a rivalry with another hip-hop artist. The official spoke to AP on condition of anonymity in order to discuss an ongoing investigation. According to the Los Angeles Times, Thornton “was shot multiple times after he got into an argument with three men outside the Loews Hollywood Hotel.”

Three people were arrested after shooting at Young Dolph’s SUV in North Carolina in February.

MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press