Marisa Tomei remembers an improv moment, pulled onto Second City stage

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" director Jon Watts (from left), Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland at the New York premiere of the film. | Greg Allen/Invision/AP Photo

Marisa Tomei, who spent many weeks here playing billionaire Mimi Whiteman in the hit Fox series “Empire,” noted that “every time I’m back in Chicago — as long as it’s NOT in the winter! — I realize how deeply I connect with your city. It’s such a real American city … and the food! It’s such a food town.”

While in New York boosting “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” in which she portrays Peter Parker’s Aunt May, the Oscar winner laughingly remembered a totally unscripted local moment from many years ago.

“I can’t remember how it all happened, but we were at Second City watching the show, and suddenly I was taken up on stage to do some improv! It was a really long time ago, but I still remember that sense of fear — but also excitement and the curiosity I felt doing that.

“To be honest, I had kind of forgotten all about it, until [1990s Second City performer] Stephen Colbert recently reminded me of when I did that — because he was the one that dragged me up on stage!”