Marriott Theatre cancels additional shows in flooding aftermath

Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire on Thursday announced additional cancellations of its current production of “The Bridges of Madison County,” due to the massive flooding in Lake County. Performances are now canceled through Sunday at the theater, located at 10 Marriott Dr. in the far northern suburb.

The news followed Wednesday’s cancellation of shows through Friday after heavy rains devastated much of northern Illinois earlier this week. A spokeswoman for the venue said the theater’s generators were “buried under water” due to flood waters from the Des Plaines River and Indian Creek. There was no other damage to the theater. Parking lots at the sprawling resort property remained flooded as well.

Ticketholders affected can call the box office beginning July 18 at (847) 634-0200 for a refund or for available tickets to any remaining performances. There was no word on whether additional performances would be added to the current run of the show to help accommodate re-booking of tickets. “Bridges” is scheduled to run through Aug. 13.