Mary J. Blige to kick off ‘Strength’ tour in Chicago

Singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige during the VH1 "Dear Mama" taping on May 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. | Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Fans of Grammy-winner Mary J. Blige take note: the R&B icon will kick off her Strength of a Woman Tour on July 30 at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, it was announced today. The tour also features Chicago native and Grammy-winner Lalah Hathaway (“Angel”).

Blige is touring behind her latest album, “Strength of a Woman,” released in April and which debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard R&B chart.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 19 at livenation.com

Here are the tour dates (so far) according to today’s official announcement:

7/30/17 Chicago, Chicago Theatre

8/1/17 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

8/2/17 Cleveland, Hard Rock Live

8/4/17 Buffalo, NY Shea’s Performing Arts Center

8/5/17 Indianapolis, Murat Theater

8/6/17 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

8/8/17 Atlanta, Wolf Creek Amphitheater

8/10/17 Raleigh, Red Hat Amphitheatre

8/13/17 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion

8/18/17 Brooklyn, Ford Amphitheatre at Coney Island Boardwalk

8/19/17 New York City, Theater at Madison Square Gardens

8/22/17 Miami, Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

8/23/17 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

8/25/17 Houston, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

8/26/17 Dallas, Music Hall at Fair Park

8/30/17 Phoenix, Comerica Theatre

9/1/17 Las Vegas, The Pearl

9/2/17 Los Angeles, Greek Theatre

9/6/17 Denver, Bellco Theater

9/8/17 Reno, NV, Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

9/9/17 Oakland, CA, The Paramount Theatre