Fans of Grammy-winner Mary J. Blige take note: the R&B icon will kick off her Strength of a Woman Tour on July 30 at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, it was announced today. The tour also features Chicago native and Grammy-winner Lalah Hathaway (“Angel”).

Blige is touring behind her latest album, “Strength of a Woman,” released in April and which debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard R&B chart.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 19 at livenation.com

Here are the tour dates (so far) according to today’s official announcement:

7/30/17  Chicago,  Chicago Theatre
8/1/17     Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
8/2/17    Cleveland,  Hard Rock Live
8/4/17    Buffalo, NY Shea’s Performing Arts Center
8/5/17    Indianapolis,  Murat Theater
8/6/17    Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium
8/8/17    Atlanta,  Wolf Creek Amphitheater
8/10/17  Raleigh,  Red Hat Amphitheatre
8/13/17  Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion
8/18/17  Brooklyn,  Ford Amphitheatre at Coney Island Boardwalk
8/19/17  New York City, Theater at Madison Square Gardens
8/22/17 Miami, Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre
8/23/17  Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place
8/25/17  Houston,  Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
8/26/17  Dallas,  Music Hall at Fair Park
8/30/17  Phoenix,  Comerica Theatre
9/1/17     Las Vegas,  The Pearl
9/2/17     Los Angeles,  Greek Theatre
9/6/17     Denver, Bellco Theater
9/8/17     Reno, NV,  Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
9/9/17     Oakland, CA,  The Paramount Theatre