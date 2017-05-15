Fans of Grammy-winner Mary J. Blige take note: the R&B icon will kick off her Strength of a Woman Tour on July 30 at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State, it was announced today. The tour also features Chicago native and Grammy-winner Lalah Hathaway (“Angel”).
Blige is touring behind her latest album, “Strength of a Woman,” released in April and which debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard R&B chart.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 19 at livenation.com
Here are the tour dates (so far) according to today’s official announcement:
7/30/17 Chicago, Chicago Theatre
8/1/17 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
8/2/17 Cleveland, Hard Rock Live
8/4/17 Buffalo, NY Shea’s Performing Arts Center
8/5/17 Indianapolis, Murat Theater
8/6/17 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium
8/8/17 Atlanta, Wolf Creek Amphitheater
8/10/17 Raleigh, Red Hat Amphitheatre
8/13/17 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion
8/18/17 Brooklyn, Ford Amphitheatre at Coney Island Boardwalk
8/19/17 New York City, Theater at Madison Square Gardens
8/22/17 Miami, Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre
8/23/17 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place
8/25/17 Houston, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
8/26/17 Dallas, Music Hall at Fair Park
8/30/17 Phoenix, Comerica Theatre
9/1/17 Las Vegas, The Pearl
9/2/17 Los Angeles, Greek Theatre
9/6/17 Denver, Bellco Theater
9/8/17 Reno, NV, Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
9/9/17 Oakland, CA, The Paramount Theatre