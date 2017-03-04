Melania Trump’s first official White House portrait photo is out

President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

Melania Trump may be a mostly absent first lady so far, but she’s following the traditional path when it comes to official portraits.

Trump’s office in the East Wing released her picture Monday, “taken in her new residence at the White House,” according to the official statement.

Trump, 46, a former fashion model, is pictured from just below the waist up, wearing a black blazer and a black, sparkly scarf tied around her neck. Her arms are crossed with her left hand in front, where a huge diamond ring glitters on her ring finger.

“I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years,” Trump said.

According to the photo credit, the picture was taken by an Agence France Press photographer, Regine Mahaux.

Trump’s new press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, also tweeted about the portrait release.

Maria Puente, USA TODAY