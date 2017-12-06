Mike Ditka, Marilu Henner join in reading of Alzheimer’s play

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey (from left), Marilu Henner and Diane Rehm at a reading of "Surviving Grace" in Boston in 2015. | Provided Photo

A group of high-profile individuals — including two famous actresses, a couple of well-respected broadcasters and a Super Bowl-winning coach — will be the star attractions of a special reading of the first act of an acclaimed Off-Broadway play about Alzheimer’s.

Loni Anderson, Chicago native Marilu Henner, NPR alum Diane Rehm, retired WGN-Channel 9 anchor Robert Jordan and “Da Coach” himself, Mike Ditka, will portray various characters in “Surviving Grace,” the late sitcom writer Trish Vrandenburg’s quasi-autobiographical play about her mother, Bea Lerner, and her battle with Alzheimer’s. Hosted by Northwestern University, the ensemble reading takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mary Galvin Recital Hall, Northwestern University, Evanston.

Vrandenburg also was a co-founder of Us Against Alzheimer’s, a national advocacy organization committed to stopping the disease by 2020.

For ticket information, go to SurvivingGrace.org