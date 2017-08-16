More authors added to big Chicago Library gala

Eric Charles May will be among former honorees attending this year's Carl Sandburg Literary Awards Dinner. | Sun-Times File Photo

Obviously authors love being honored by the Chicago Public Library at the annual Carl Sandburg Literary Awards dinner. This year, six former “21st Century Award” honorees — Jeffery Renard Allen, Blue Balliett, Elizabeth Crane, Eric Charles May, Nami Mun and Christine Sneed — plus “One Book, One Chicago” authors Stuart Dybek and Thomas Dyja — will be on hand at the Oct. 11 gala.

Among the other attendees will be Pulitzer Prize winners Margo Jefferson, Blair Kamin and Bryan Gruley; best-selling novelists Elizabeth Berg (“Open House”) and Gillian Flynn (“Gone Girl”); National Book Award winner Larry Heinemann (“Paco’s Story”); rock star photographer Paul Natkin, and “House of Cards” screenwriter and Lookingglass ensemble member Laura Eason.

The UIC Forum event will honor previously announced Carl Sandburg awardees Margaret Atwood and Dave Eggers, plus Natalie Moore, who will be presented with this year’s “21st Century Award.”