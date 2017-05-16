Morning show shift takes Tom Joyner off Chicago radio

Tom Joyner in his WGCI-FM studio in 1990. | Sun-Times File

Tom Joyner, once celebrated as the “Fly Jock” who shuttled daily from his morning radio show in Dallas to a hit afternoon show in Chicago, is leaving the local airwaves.

Media blogger Robert Feder reports that WSRB-FM (106.3) is dropping Joyner’s syndicated morning show in favor of local programming.

Afternoon host Mike Love will move to mornings on the urban adult-contemporary station starting June 5.

In his heyday starting in the 1980s, Joyner spent eight years commuting 1,600 miles round trip between the Dallas show and the top-rated afternoon-drive gig on WGCI-FM (107.5).