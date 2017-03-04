Mr. T is pure style, David Ross pure ‘Magic’ on “DWTS’

Mr. T and Kym Herjavec dance the foxtrot on Week3 of "Dancing with the Stars."

On Monday night’s “Dancing with the Stars,” Chicago’s own Mr. T and his professional ballroom dance partner Kym Herjavec danced an elegant foxtrot to Dean Martin’s hit “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head,” and their dance more than lived up to the song’s title.

Retired Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross was all sex appeal as he channeled his inner “Magic Mike” for a very glittery and twerk-infused jazz routine with his partner Lindsay Arnold.

“I’m still debating whether I want to go shirtless or not,” Ross said in his pre-dance video package. “Still debating if I want to show the world the boiler and these love handles,” he said laughing.

Turns out, Ross had no problem revealing both to the world, tearing open his shirt and ripping away his pants to reveal sprayed-on six-pack abs and red bedazzled boxer shorts, which prompted him to say, “I’m gonna keep these [shorts]. I’m gonna take these home to mama.” The ballroom exploded into uproarious laughter and applause.

After last week’s paso doble (danced to “Eye of the Tiger”), which earned him a score of 22, Mr. T said “My best is yet to come.”

And he proved it on week three Monday night. Resplendent in a bedazzled white tuxedo with top hat, Mr. T was a debonair throwback to Vegas of old, as he dazzled the ballroom with his dance moves.

“Dean Martin roasted me in 1984,” Mr. T revealed to Kym in their pre-dance video package, referring to the “Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts” of the 1970s and early 1980s televised on NBC. “I met Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. … Me and Sammy used to compare jewelry,” he said smiling.

“This dance fits me to a ‘T’,” the former pro wrestler beamed. “It’s refined, cool, elegant. … I pity the fool!”

Across the board, the judges praised his foxtrot efforts. “That was beautiful. I love this debonair man that is right in front of me,” Julianne Hough proclaimed with a huge smile. … This foxtrot fits you to a T.”

“You got right into the style and feel of the number. It was going back to 50s Vegas: glitz, pizzazz and all that jazz!,” a fawning Bruno Tonioli said.

“You’re a gentle giant,” a smiling head judge Len Goodman said. It was fun, entertaining.”

“You know how to work an audience,” Carrie Ann Inaba remarked. “Use this audience to take you all the way!”

More to come…. including the scores.