Mr. T lands a 22, David Ross snags a 27 on week two of ‘Dancing’

There was plenty of excitement in the ballroom on Week 2 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

And perhaps the two most anticipated dances of the night (for Chicagoans, no doubt) were those of actor/former pro wrestler Mr. T and retired Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross.

“Last week I wasn’t concentrating. The judges scored me right [her received a 20 in week one],” said Mr. T in his pre-dance video package before Monday night’s dance with pro partner Kym Herjavec.

Tonight, the duo danced a Paso Doble to “Eye of the Tiger” (by Survivor) the theme to the film “Rocky III,” Mr. T’s most famous film project to date. Their score: 22 out of 40.

Ross and his pro partner Lindsay Arnold scored a 27 out of 40 for their ’90s-inspired Cha Cha to the strains of “Bust a Move” by Young MC. Ross busted more than a few moves during the routine, owning the dance floor with every step and spin, and rockin’ a very throwback pair of MC Hammer pants. (Last week “Grandpa” scored a 28).

In his pre-dance video package, a smiling Ross,decked out in a florescent tank top and shorts remarked: “I’m excited about this song! [in reference to “Bust a Move”] This [song] was all about 7th and 8th grade for me. I was just starting to date my wife. … This just screams give me this dance floor, baby!”

“David showed me some of his moves that he did when this song came out,” Arnold said jokingly, during one of their rehearsals. “It made me realize we had a lot of work to do!”

Both Mr. T and Ross will live to dance another week. The celeb voted off the show tonight was former “SNL” star Chris Kattan, who scored a 22 out of 40.

The rest of tonight’s lineup:

Nancy Kerrigan and her partner Artem Chigvinstev kicked things off with a cha-cha that did not exactly wow the judges, who pointed out a series of errors. Bruno blamed it on herves, suggesting Kerrigan work on being more in control and crisp. Their score: 28 out of 40.

Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko danced a foxtrot that sizzled, according to the judges. Bruno referred to it as a “sextrot” while Len said it was “a Beverly Hills foxtrot, [full of] glitz,glamour and style. (Last week Len referred to her dancing as “too raunchy”.) Julianne remarked: “For me it was the perfect balance of being your true self and your authentic self and the balance of the authentic fox trot.” Their score: 28 out of 40. Adorable moment: Gleb was presented with a pink sequined Onesie from Erin Andrews, in celebration of the news that he and his wife Elena Samodanova are expecting their second child, a baby girl. Their score: 29 out of 40.

Charo and Keo Mostepe charged out of the gate with their fiery paso doble, dancing to one of Charo’s own songs “España Cani.” Judge Bruno called her “a tornado, while Carrie Ann gushed despited noting that Charo was a step ahead of Keo throughout the routine. Charo quickly commandeered Tom Bergeron’s hand mic, laughingly calling out Bruno for having “a terrible accent.” Though she refers to the judging panel as “the quattros amigos,” the judges were not very friendly in their scores tonight. Charo and Keo earned only a 25 out of 40.

“Bachelor” Nick Viall and new mom Peta Murgatroyd delivered a passable foxtrot, according to the judges’ panel. In their pre-dance video package, Nick remarked that he felt “incredibly dainty,” learning the elegant steps of the dance. During rehearsals, they were visited by Nick’s fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi, and Peta’s infant son Shia (proud papa is dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy; more on him below). The duo danced to ” Love Me Now” (by John Legend) but did not feel much love from the judge’s remarks or scores. Carrie Ann (and the other judges) encouraged Nick to remember to breathe during his routines. Bruno advised Nick to “relax and just let it go.The definition of foxtrot is effortless ease. This was like a rabbit being chased by a fox.” Len felt the dance was “too hectic; there was madness on the floor.” The audienced booed loudly and even more so when the couple received a score of 25 out of 40.

More to come…