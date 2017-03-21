Musical of ‘Mean Girls’ by Tina Fey set to debut in D.C.

Tina Fey attends 69th Writers Guild Awards New York Ceremony at Edison Ballroom on February 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Fey’s stage adaptation of “Mean Girls” will make its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington, D.C.

The new musical is based on the 2004 film about a naive girl who falls in love with her new high school’s coolest, prettiest, most treacherous triumvirate of girls, called The Plastics. The show will run from Oct. 31-Dec. 3.

It will feature a story by Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond (“30 Rock,” ”Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Nell Benjamin (“Legally Blonde”). Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw (“The Book of Mormon”) will direct and choreograph.

The film starred Lindsay Lohan, but there was no word on who would star onstage.