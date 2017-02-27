Namir Smallwood joins Steppenwolf Theatre’s acclaimed ensemble

Namir Smallwood, currently appearing in Steppenwolf Theatre’s world premiere production of Walter Dean Myers’ “Monster,” has been named a new ensemble member of the world-famous Chicago theater company. In a statement, Steppenwolf’s artistic director Anna D. Shapiro noted she has “been a fan of Namir’s since the first time I saw him on stage, here at Steppenwolf. His ability to transform, inhabit and magnify each moment is truly astonishing and we are excited for all that he will bring to the company.”

Smallwood previously has appeared in a number of Chicago theater productions, including “The Grapes of Wrath” (Gift Theatre), “East Texas Hot Links” (Writers Theatre), and Steppenwolf productions of “Man in Love” and “Hot L Baltimore,” and “Charm,” produced by Northlight Theatre at Steppenwolf.

The actor will be the 48th member of Steppenwolf’s ensemble which includes such nationally-known actors and actresses as Joan Allen, Robert Breuler, Gary Cole, Kathryn Erbe, Francis Guinan, Tom Irwin, Terry Kinney, Tracy Letts, John Mahoney, John Malkovich, Mariann Mayberry, Laurie Metcalf, Amy Morton, Bruce Norris, Austin Pendleton, Jeff Perry, William Petersen, Martha Plimpton, Rondi Reed, Gary Sinise, Lois Smith, Jim True-Frost and Alan Wilder.