Netflix cancels popular ‘Sense8,’ series filmed in part in Chicago

Chicago cop Will Gorski (Brian J. Smith) spends much of the new Netflix season on the run with Riley Blue (Tuppence Middleton). | Netflix

Netflix today announced the cancellation of “Sense8,” its popular sci-fi drama created by Chicago’s Lana and Lilly Wachowski and J. Michael Straczynski. The series debuted in 2015 and was filmed in part in Chicago.

“After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the ‘Sense8’ cluster is coming to an end,” said Cindy Holland, VP of Netflix original content, in today’s announcement. “It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, k—— and outright unforgettable. Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world. We thank Lana, Lilly, Joe and Grant for their vision, and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment.”

The series won fan and critical acclaim for its representations of LGBTQIA characters and stories. It centered on, according to hollywoodreporter.com, “eight strangers around the globe who find themselves interconnected. The ensemble cast is made up of Aml Ameen, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Max Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre and Brian J. Smith.”

Deadline.com reported today: “As Season 2 episodes were edited this past winter, Netflix reached out to the core actors and negotiated new contracts to make them available for a potential third season. That was not meant to be.”