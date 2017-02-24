New block of tickets for ‘Hamilton’ Chicago on sale Feb. 28

It will cost you a bit more to catch a performance of “Hamilton” in Chicago when a new block of tickets — for an additional 16 weeks of the hit musical — go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at the PrivateBank Theatre box office (18 W. Monroe, until 5 p.m.), by phone at (800) 775-2000 or online at broadwayinchicago.com.

The newly priced tickets ($65-$190) will cover performances through Jan. 7, 2018. The last block of tickets to go on (back in September 2016) ranged from $64 to $180.

There is a 6-ticket limit per household; a select number of premium seats ($500) are also available for all performances.

Also continuing will be the special online day-of-show lottery for 44 seats priced at $10 apiece for all performances. For information on the lottery, click here.