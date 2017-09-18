New ‘One Book, One Chicago’ tells story of Mavis Staples

Mavis Staples is the focus of a new book which is the latest selection for the city's "One Book, One Chicago" reading program. | Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

The one and only Mavis Staples is the subject of the 28th book in the Chicago Public Library’s “One Book, One Chicago” program. The book selected is “I’ll Take You There: Mavis Staples, the Staple Singers, and the Music That Shaped the Civil Rights Era,” by Chicago Tribune music critic Greg Kot.

The concept behind the OBOC program is to bring together people of all ages from across the city to read the same book and then participate in various events to discuss the book and its implications. Readers from across Chicago will be made aware of Staples’ amazing life and career and will be able to participate in programming at all of the 80 Chicago Public Library branches.

The theme of the program this year is “Music: The Beat of Our City,” and will run through April 2018.