Nine Inch Nails, reunited Jawbreaker among Riot Fest headliners

One of the seminal punk bands of the 1990s, a reunited Jawbreaker, will be among the headliners at this year’s Riot Fest, it was announced today.

Running Sept. 15-17 at Douglas Park (1401 S. Sacramento), the first wave of artists was announced today and includes Nine Inch Nails (headlining on Friday), Queens of the Stone Age (headlining Saturday night) and the aforementioned Jawbreaker, who headline Sunday night. Other bands schedule include: Paramore, Prophets of Rage, M.I.A., Wu-Tang Clan, Vic Mensa, Ministry, Bad Brains and New Order, among the 70 artists scheduled so far.

Three-day passes for the fest will go on sale at noon today at ticketfly.com

Here’s the line up so far:

— New Order, Paramore, Prophets of Rage, M.I.A., Wu-Tang Clan, Mike D (DJ Set),

— A Day To Remember, Gogol Bordello, Taking Back Sunday, Vic Mensa, Dirty Heads,

— TV on the Radio, Ministry, Dinosaur Jr., New Found Glory, Death From Above 1979,

— Bad Brains, FIDLAR, Action Bronson, Pennywise, Built to Spill,

— X, Peaches, The Lawrence Arms, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, The Orwells, Bayside,

— Say Anything, Mayday Parade, Streetlight Manifesto, Dead Cross, Minus the Bear,

— The Menzingers, LIARS, GWAR, Buzzcocks, GBH, Real Friends, Hot Water Music,

— Shabazz Palaces, Andrew W.K., Fishbone, The Story So Far, State Champs,

— Four Year Strong, Beach Slang, The Cribs, that dog., Knuckle Puck, Chon,

— Slaves, The Hotelier, The Flatliners, Dessa, Saul Williams, Nothing More,

— Alice Bag, Tobacco, Sleep On It, Downtown Boys, Engine 88, The Smith Street Band,

— The Regrettes, HDBeenDope, Gazebos, Kitten Forever

Also featured will be the Hellzapoppin’ Circus Sideshow Revue, an expanded food area featuring more than 40 vendors, and more than two dozen additional artists to be announced at a later date.

Jawbreaker has been hinting at a possible reunion for a while, most notably in comments made by drummer Adam Pfhaler who spoke at a 2016 Los Angeles event saying: “We’ve totally talked about it, and everyone is excited,” he said, before revealing the band rehearsed together a couple of years ago. “We played a couple of songs just to see if we could still do it. We weren’t sure if we could still do it. We could still do it.”