Not even the rain can steal Tom Petty’s thunder at Wrigley Field

The Wrigley Field debut by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers came under threat of storms. The Heartbreakers dodged the worst of it, creating the bulk of the evening’s thunder themselves under steady but light rain.

During Chris Stapleton’s opening set, however, the rain came down in buckets.

Chart-topping songwriter Stapleton opened the show with his rustic and authentic country sound, featuring material from 2015’s “Traveller” album and his recent sophomore album “From a Room: Volume 1.” He closed with a cover of David Allen Coe’s “Tennessee Whiskey.”

Although the Heartbreakers’ first album arrived 41 years ago in 1976, the group’s juggernaut tour is billed as its 40th anniversary celebration. Fans were more than willing to overlook such a trivial discrepancy. Who needs math, when feasting on a menu of songs that have anchored the classic rock radio format since its inception?

“We’re going to treat tonight like it’s a big old double-sided album, and we’re gonna drop the needle all up and down it,” said Petty as the set gathered steam.

The rain let up after an hour, but the hits never did.

​Petty and his faithful bandmates began with “Rockin’ Around (With You)” from the group’s 1976 debut. ​ The career-spanning set list tapped recent material including “Forgotten Men” from 2014’s “Hypnotic Eye,” and took deep dives into solo albums “Full Moon Fever” and “Wildflowers.” Sharp​ly dressed in black vests and long sleeves, Petty and guitarist Mike Campbell took turns at the rim of the stage for big, tasty solos during “Its Good to Be King.”

Petty and Campbell faced off to swap licks during “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” relishing in the shimmer and jangle they’ve created side by side for so long. “I was going to say we’re having so much fun on this tour it ought to be illegal,” said Petty later. “But it is, in fact, illegal.”

There were notable omissions, simply as the by-product of having to choose among so much strong material. It was a shame to miss the wistful jangle-pop of “The Waiting” from 1981’s “Hard Promises” or a great, deep cut like the brooding “Something Big” from the same album. The Heartbreakers made up for it by digging hard and exploring fare like the psychedelic “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” featuring Campbell’s liquid blues licks during a rowdy outro. Petty snarled through the recriminatory lyrics of “You Got Lucky.”

English folk duo the Webb Sisters provided background vocals, adding sparkle and signature harmonies to songs like “Free Fallin’.” Keyboardist Benmont Tench was masterful or understated depending upon the requirements of each song. His elegant touch on the piano elevated “Crawling Back to You.” His towering gospel organ seemed to shake the stage during “Refugee.”

Petty was in high spirits and had fun with his soggy friends in the crowd. “I’d like to come out there and hug everybody here,” he said. “Maybe not you, sir,” he added with a sly grin. “Mike will hug you.”​

And if all that had come before was not enough, Petty donned a Cubs jersey for his encore, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Jeff Elbel is a local freelance writer.