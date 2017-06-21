Notables noted: Chance the Rapper, Ikram Goldman, Michael Irvin

SEEN ON THE SCENE: The many fans of rap guru and philanthropist Chance the Rapper were happy to see the music star lunching on the patio at Tavern on Rush the other afternoon. … Along with being one of Our Town’s fashionista queens, Ikram Goldman, owner of her eponymous Ikram boutique on the Gold Coast, has a great singing voice. So it was no surprise that she was part of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s Corporate Night — joining the eclectic Pink Martini 11-piece musical ensemble to perform at the CSO’s big fundraising concert. … NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin was spied at the Drop Lounge in Lincoln Park — hanging out with pals, while here for his agent’s son’s bar mitzvah.