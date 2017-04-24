Noting notables: LaRoyce Hawkins, Ikram Goldman, Ben Zobrist

SEEN ON THE SCENE: Among the many fans of “Odysseo” by Cavalia — the equestrian-centric show running under the big top next to Soldier Field into May — is the Cubs’ Ben Zobrist. After he caught the extravaganza, he and wife Julianna were treated to a backstage stable tour conducted by performers of both the two- and four-legged variety. … Fans recently spied the Blackhawks’ Marian Hossa, Michal Rozsival and Tomas Jurco have a few drinks with pals at STK Chicago. … “Chicago P.D.” star LaRoyce Hawkins will serve as the special celebrity emcee for the “Tuxes and Tails” fundraiser for the Friends of Chicago Animal Control and Care — kicking off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Waldorf-Astoria on East Walton. The event will also be hosted by famed NBA trainer Tim Grover (whose client list has included Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade) and his wife, Katherine — and will feature some pretty cool auction prizes, including tickets to “Saturday Night Live,” plus Stephen Colbert’s and Seth Meyers’ late-night chatfests in New York. … Chicago native Daryl Hannah and her main man, music legend Neil Young, slipped into the Beatrix Streeterville Monday morning — breakfasting on oatmeal, an avocado benedict and a cinnamon croissant. … We all know Chicago’s Ikram Goldman, owner of her eponymous Ikram couture boutique, is perhaps Our Town’s leading fashionista. But she’s also possesses a pretty impressive vocal talent, which will be showcased at 7:30 p.m. June 12, when she performs with Pink Martini at Symphony Center. Ikram will be singing the Lebanese song “Al Bint Al Shalabiya,” which she recorded for Pink Martini’s recently released studio album “Je dis oui!” The event will be a benefit for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association, supporting the CSO’s artistic, education and community engagement programs. … Yes, that WAS Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick spotted touring the Museum of Contemporary Art the other day — checking out all the exhibits, but telling MCA folks her fave was “Merce Cunningham: Common Time.” … Note to “La La Land” fans: To celebrate the home video release of the film that won six Oscars this year, five cities across America will transform jazz clubs into “Seb’s” as an homage to the named used by Ryan Gosling’s jazz musician character for his own jazz club in the movie. In Chicago, our own wonderful Andy’s Jazz Club, 11 E. Hubbard, will be transformed for two shows (5 and 9:30 p.m.) on Tuesday. The bar will be changed over to replicate the “Seb’s” setting in “La La Land,” complete with live music, themed drinks and other film-inspired decor.