‘Oh, Hello’ stars John Mulaney, Nick Kroll to host Spirit Awards

Nick Kroll (left) and John Mulaney appear as their "Oh, Hello" characters at an event in New York City. | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Chicago-raised comedian John Mulaney will co-host next month’s Film Independent Spirit Awards alongside Nick Kroll, his partner in the New York stage hit “Oh, Hello on Broadway.”

The awards organization made the announcement Tuesday. In the Broadway show, which ran at Chicago’s Athenaeum Theatre in March, Kroll and Mulaney play opinionated 70-something New Yorkers Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.

Kroll is known for creating “Kroll Show,” which aired on Comedy Central, and Mulaney for his stand-up and appearances on “Saturday Night Live’s” Weekend Update.

The Spirit Awards celebrate the best in independent filmmaking. With its tent on the beach in Santa Monica, the event serves as a relaxed, low-key lead-up to the Academy Awards.

Awards will be handed out in a ceremony broadcast live on IFC on Feb. 25, the day before the Oscars.