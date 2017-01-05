On the town: Chelsea Handler, Kelly Osbourne, Ramsey Lewis

SEEN ON THE SCENE: The one-and-only Chelsea Handler will be in Chicago on Friday, hosting a luncheon at the Langham Chicago hotel to benefit the Karam Foundation. The Netflix chatfest host and author is a longtime supporter of the non-profit organization, which is committed to building a better future for Syria — focusing on youth educational programs, aid to families in the war region and funding various sustainable development projects. … The lavender-coiffed Kelly Osbourne was spied dining Saturday evening at the Beatrix Streeterville, seeming to really enjoy the eatery’s lemon ricotta ravioli. … The amazing Tony Bennett celebrates his 91st birthday on Aug. 3 — the day before he returns to the Ravinia Festival for his 30th time. The music legend has performed at the North Shore summer music venue since 1984. … Attention small-business owners! In honor of Small Business Week, there will be a chance for small businesses to try out for CNBC’s “The Profit.” It all takes place Tuesday at Studio Xfinity, 901 W. Weed in Lincoln Park — with CNBC’s small biz reporter Kate Rogers moderating a panel featuring a past company from “The Profit,” along with Julianna Reed, the winner of the network’s competition series “The Partner.” For more info go to smallbizcelebration.com/chicago … Kudos to jazz legend Ramsey Lewis, who will receive the first-ever lifetime achievement award at the Merit School of Music gala Thursday evening at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel — where philanthropists Joe and Madeleine Glossberg also will be honored for their contributions to the arts and arts education.