The Academy Awards will be presented later tonight in Hollywood, but before a single statuette is handed out, all eyes will be on the fashions worn on the Red Carpet. With more than two hours until show time, the stars are already making fashion — and political statements — via their Red Carpet haute couture.

As reported earlier in the week, blue “Stand with the ACLU” ribbons may be making an appearance or two tonight amid the glittering garb, as the organization reached out to all nominees to wear the ribbon, “as a symbol of solidarity with the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, which has worked for nearly 100 years to defend and protect individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and law of the U.S.,” according to hollywoodreporter.com.

Actress Ruth Negga, nominated for a best actress Oscar for her role in “Loving,” arrived on the Red Carpet, California. Negga’s Karla Welch-styled ensemble included a blue ACLU ribbon in support of the organization.

Actor Ruth Negga, nominated for a best actress Oscar for her role in "Loving," attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Negga's ensemble included a blue"ACLU" ribbon in support of the organization's efforts to protect individuals' rights civil liberties. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Actress Ruth Negga, nominated for a best actress Oscar for her role in “Loving,” attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"Empire" and "Hidden Figures" star Taraji P. Henson dazzles in diamonds at the Academy Awards Red Carpet on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Empire” and “Hidden Figures” star Taraji P. Henson dazzles in diamonds at the Academy Awards Red Carpet on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, nominated for best song for “How Fall I’ll Go” from the Disney animated film “Moana,”  arrives on the Red Carpet for Sunday night’s Academy Awards, sporting the blue ACLU ribbon in support of the organization’s efforts.

Lin-Manuel Miranda (nominated for the song "How Far I'll Go" from the film "Moana"), wears an ACLU ribbon as he arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: CARA119

Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: CARA119

Tony Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo ("The Color Purple") attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tony Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo (“The Color Purple”) attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Scandal” star Darby Stanchfield is resplendent in white on the Oscar Red Carpet.

Darby Stanchfield attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Darby Stanchfield attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)