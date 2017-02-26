Oscar Fashions: Whose wearing what; ribbons make a statement

Ruth Negga wears an ACLU ribbon as she arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The Academy Awards will be presented later tonight in Hollywood, but before a single statuette is handed out, all eyes will be on the fashions worn on the Red Carpet. With more than two hours until show time, the stars are already making fashion — and political statements — via their Red Carpet haute couture.

As reported earlier in the week, blue “Stand with the ACLU” ribbons may be making an appearance or two tonight amid the glittering garb, as the organization reached out to all nominees to wear the ribbon, “as a symbol of solidarity with the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, which has worked for nearly 100 years to defend and protect individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and law of the U.S.,” according to hollywoodreporter.com.

Actress Ruth Negga, nominated for a best actress Oscar for her role in “Loving,” arrived on the Red Carpet, California. Negga’s Karla Welch-styled ensemble included a blue ACLU ribbon in support of the organization.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, nominated for best song for “How Fall I’ll Go” from the Disney animated film “Moana,” arrives on the Red Carpet for Sunday night’s Academy Awards, sporting the blue ACLU ribbon in support of the organization’s efforts.

“Scandal” star Darby Stanchfield is resplendent in white on the Oscar Red Carpet.