Oscars to retain accounting firm; new safeguards will be in place

Warren Beatty (center) discusses the results of the award for best picture with Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences officials and producers from "La La Land" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

It was the “oops” heard ’round the world.

And today, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced there will be safeguards in place to avoid a repeat of January’s Academy Award erroneous “best picture” announcement.

In addition, according to the hollywoodreporter.com, the Academy is also “retaining the services of accounting firm PwC for the 90th ceremony.”

The new safeguards, according to the story, feature: “different accountants and protocols to safeguard against future embarrassments, including a third balloting leader privy to the results who will be seated in the control room to ensure a more rapid response to mistakes in the future; and all accountants will have to check their electronic devices before going anywhere near the Oscars stage. And, moving forward, the Academy will regularly review PwC’s procedures and protocols to ensure that something like the “La La Land”/”Moonlight” debacle never occurs again.”

