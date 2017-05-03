Party on! Mike Myers on where to celebrate Canada’s 150th b-day

Canada celebrates its 150th birthday this year, and perhaps there’s no one more excited than Mike Myers. The native son, who played Austin Powers, voiced Shrek and created the “SNL” vignette “Wayne’s World,” was born north of the border and hasn’t forgotten his roots. He recently published “Canada” (Doubleday Canada, $39.95), which lovingly explores the nation’s quirks and strengths.

“Canadians have taken politeness to an almost burlesque level,” he says. “It is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, filled with reasonable, civilized, peaceful, cultured people.”

He shares some favorite spots:

Toronto

Canada’s largest city stands out for its livability, says Myers, who grew up in the city’s Scarborough district and started his comedy career with Toronto’s famous Second City improv group. “Toronto has been described as ‘New York run by the Swiss’,” he says. It’s efficient, vibrant, safe and blessed with a thriving arts scene. But if he’s in town during hockey season, you can expect to find him at a Maple Leafs game. “New York is where I live, but Toronto will always be my home.” seetorontonow.com

Banff, Alberta

How pretty is this corner of Alberta? “The Rocky Mountains and Lake Louise form a natural tableau that will literally make you laugh out loud at its perfection,” Myers says. “Banff might be the most beautiful place on the planet. Google it.” travelalberta.com

Quebec City

Myers can’t resist the history and charm of North America’s only remaining walled city. “The whole city is a movie set. Prepare to have your mind blown.” If you visit during Winter Carnival, you can shake the hand of the festival’s mascot, a giant snowman, but at any time you can try traditional Canadian pea soup at Restaurant Aux Anciens Canadiens. He recommends doing both. quebecregion.com

Vancouver

One of the world’s most beautifully situated cities offers majestic mountain and harbor views. “Make sure to catch the sea planes landing,” Myers says. “And while it does rain a lot (think Seattle), I happen to love the rain. The climate is way milder than the rest of Canada.” Other highlights: Stanley Park with its totem poles and sweeping views. tourismvancouver.com

Montreal

Canada’s home to one of the world’s largest French-speaking cities, and Myers can’t resist its food. “Old Montreal is more French than France,” he says. But it’s hardly a faux Paris. “It’s a very diverse city, resulting in possibly the best bagels in the world from Fairmount Bagel, fantastic smoked meat sandwiches from Schwartz’s Deli, and one of my favorite Italian restaurants, Da Emma.” tourisme-montreal.org

St. John’s, Newfoundland

Closer to Ireland than parts of Canada, this provincial capital can feel like its own world. “St. John’s harbor looks like a harbor from Lord of the Rings. The people are even more magical,” Myers says. “The Newfie accent is so distinct that you cannot believe it’s in North America. It’s as thick as an Irish brogue, and if it’s possible, even more musical.” And it’s even harder to understand after a shot of the local moonshine called screech. newfoundlandlabrador.com

Peggy’s Cove, Nova Scotia

This Atlantic coast village, known for a landmark lighthouse, may be the prettiest spot in the country. Myers calls it “a study in quaint. It’s like stepping into an Edward Hopper painting.” After soaking in the scenery, leave time for lunch. He suggests the seafood chowder at The Sou’wester. “Cozy.” novascotia.com

Victoria, British Columbia

You’ll fall for British Columbia‘s seaside capital on the ferry ride over from Vancouver. “The combination of pine, rocky outcroppings, and deep blue sea are intoxicating. If you’re lucky, you’ll see an orca,” Myers says. Upon arrival, you’ll find a town that looks like England 100 years ago. Complete the experience with high tea at the Empress Hotel, he says. tourismvictoria.com

Ottawa

Canada’s capital city has no shortage of charm, culture and appeal. “In the winter you can skate on the Rideau Canal the length of the city. Some people skate to work,” Myers says. “And check out the Parliament Library — one of the most beautifully decorated rooms in the world. Seriously worth it.” ottawatourism.ca

Niagara Falls

Sure, you can see if from the American side, but you’re going to want to cross the border. “Not to be shamelessly Canadian, but the Canadian side is better (and there’s a casino, too),” Myers says. And leave time to ride the Maid of the Mist boat at the foot of the falls. “Truly a wonder of the world.” niagarafallstourism.com

