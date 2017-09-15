Patrick Stewart, the Shakespeare-trained British actor acclaimed in America for roles ranging from a “Star Trek” captain to a Poop Emoji, is to be honored with a career achievement award at next month’s Chicago International Film Festival.
The Gold Hugo Career Achievement Award will be presented Oct. 25 during a nightlong tribute featuring an onstage conversation with the actor.
Still active at 77, Stewart was applauded earlier this year for the film “Logan,” in which he brought his character from the “X-Men” franchise, Professor Charles Xavier, to an emotional end. His voice is now being heard as the above-mentioned aromatic symbol in “The Emoji Movie,” and he’s on screen again in “The Wilde Wedding,” opening Friday.
On the small screen, Stewart is best known as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” which spun off another film franchise.
“Audiences have come to know that Stewart brings extraordinary complexity to all of his performances, regardless of genre,” festival founder Michael Kutza said in a statement.