Patton Oswalt, Christopher Guest headed here for Onion festival

The festival called the 26th Annual Comedy Festival, which in truth has happened only three times, is planning a fourth that brings several luminaries to Chicago later this year.

Presented by the Onion and its sister sites the A.V. Club and ClickHole, the fest is scheduled for May 31-June 4 at multiple local venues.

In what’s likely to be the event’s crowning moment Patton Oswalt will perform two stand-up shows June 2 at the Athenaeum Theatre that will be taped for a TV special. A recent Grammy winner and prodigious tweeter, Oswalt is known for his work on TV’s “King of Queens” and “Justified” and the big-screen hit “Ratatouille,” and won new admirers for his graceful discussion of his wife’s unexpected death last April.

Other highlights:

• Actor-director Christopher Guest, known for his improvised comedies including “Best of Show” and “A Mighty Wind,” will participate in an interview that will include clips of his work at the Music Box on May 31. Guest also is one of the three members of Spinal Tap and a “Saturday Night Live” alum.

• Mike Judge, creator of “Beavis & Butt-Head” and “King of the Hill,” will screen his cult favorite film “Idiocracy” June 1 and discuss it at the Music Box.

• Bobcat Goldthwait of “Police Academy” and “Shakes the Clown” fame will perform two stand-up shows June 3 at the Hideout.

• Nathan Fielder will discuss his Comedy Central series “Nathan for You” and preview the fourth season at the Athenaeum on June 3.

• Cast and crew members of “The Adventures of Pete & Pete” will reminisce about the 1993-96 Nickelodeon series June 1 at Lincoln Hall.

• “Adam Ruins Everything” host Adam Conover will do two shows June 4 at Lincoln Hall.

In addition, podcast episodes will be recorded live by Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider (“Bitch Sesh”) and Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson (“Guys We F—ed”), and stand-ups Aparna Nancherla and Jena Friedman will perform.

Festival passes are on sale now at 26Comedy.com, and tickets for individual shows will go on sale at noon March 10.