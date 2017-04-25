Paul McCartney tour heading to Chicago

Paul McCartney is bringing his just-launched One On One tour to Chicago with a stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on July 25. It’s his first return to the area since 2015 when he headlined Lollapalooza. McCartney also played Wrigley Field in 2011.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 29 at ticketmaster.com. There is a six-ticket limit per person.

The tour kicked off April 13 in Fresno, CA, with a three-hour concert that included McCartney singing “A Hard Day’s Night,” the first time he’s performed the song in concert since 1965, the last time the Beatles played it live.