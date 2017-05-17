With the finals of “Dancing with the Stars” just days away, Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross and his partner Lindsay Arnold are in the midst of the most intense week of rehearsals for their most important dance of the season.
Ross will face-off against Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, and NFL running back Rashad Jennings and his partner Emma Slater in a two-night finale airing Monday and Tuesday on ABC.
Will Cubs fans get to celebrate another championship trophy? I’ll be blogging all the results at suntimes.com.
Here’s a look inside their intense rehearsals that began on Tuesday.
David Ross and Linsday Arnold work through some choreography for the finals of “Dancing With The Stars.” | ABC/Paul Hebert
David Ross and Linsday Arnold are hoping their rehearsals pay off Monday night when the finals for “Dancing With The Stars” get under way. | ABC/Paul Hebert
Emma Slater and Rashad Jennings rehearse for the finals of “Dancing with the Stars.” | ABC/Paul Hebert
Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater work through their choreography during rehearsals for the finals of “Dancing With The Stars.” | ABC/Paul Hebert
Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy hit the rehearsal studio on May 16, 2017, ahead of the finals of “Dancing With The Stars.” | ABC/Paul Hebert
Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy during rehearsals for the finals of “Dancing With The Stars.” | ABC/Paul Hebert