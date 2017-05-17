PHOTOS: David Ross & other ‘Dancing’ finalists rehearse for big night

David Ross and Linsday Arnold rehearse on May 16, 2017, for the finals of "Dancing With The Stars." | ABC/Paul Hebert

With the finals of “Dancing with the Stars” just days away, Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross and his partner Lindsay Arnold are in the midst of the most intense week of rehearsals for their most important dance of the season.

Ross will face-off against Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, and NFL running back Rashad Jennings and his partner Emma Slater in a two-night finale airing Monday and Tuesday on ABC.

Here’s a look inside their intense rehearsals that began on Tuesday.

