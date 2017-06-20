PHOTOS: ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ premiere

If they can turn a car into a robot, how hard can it be for the “Transformers” team to convert the Chicago River into a red carpet? On their way into the Chicago premiere of “The Last Knight,” the latest installment in the sci-fi series, stars including Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins and Jerrod Carmichael posed atop a barge lined up alongside the building. “The Last Knight,” filmed in part in Chicago, opens Wednesday; read a review here. Photos for the Sun-Times by Kevin Tanaka.