Phylicia Rashad to direct at Steppenwolf

Phylicia Rashad arrives for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 3, 2016 in Washington, D.C. | (Photo by Ron Sachs - Pool /Getty Images)

Veteran TV and Tony Award-winning stage actress Phylicia Rashad will direct the Chicago premiere production of “The Roommate,” at Steppenwolf Theatre next June.

Rashad, perhaps best-known for her TV role in “The Cosby Show” and more recently for her guest-starring role on the Fox hit series “Empire,” will direct Jen Silverman’s stage comedy starring Steppenwolf ensemble membbers Ora Jones and Sandra Marquez. The show will run June 21-Aug. 21, 2018, in the Downstairs Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted. (Subscription series tickets only are currently available).

“We are thrilled to have the phenomenal Phylicia Rashad join us next season. Her captivating artistry spans theater, television and film, and her work continues to break boundaries. Steppenwolf’s relationship with Phylicia began when she portrayed Viola Westin in ‘August: Osage County’ on Broadway and has deepened through her work in ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney’s ‘Head of Passes.’ It was a true joy to pay honor to her at this year’s Women in the Arts luncheon, and we look forward to welcoming her back to direct this beautiful play,” said artistic director Anna D. Shapiro in today’s announcement.