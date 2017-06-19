Police jail ‘uncooperative’ Miles Teller after intoxication arrest

Actor Miles Teller has come out swinging following a San Diego Police Department report that he was arrested for being drunk in public this weekend.

“Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn’t arrested I was detained [because] there was no evidence to charge me with a crime,” Teller tweeted Monday following reports he was arrested early Sunday morning.

“Don’t believe everything you read, especially from a third party entertainment news source trying to get clicks. Appreciate the concern,” Teller added.

But San Diego police paint a different picture of the incident involving the “Spectacular Now” and “That Awkward Moment” star. Teller was “uncooperative throughout the whole process” after being approached by police just after midnight Sunday in the affluent Pacific Beach area, according to Officer Billy Hernandez, a San Diego Police Department spokesman.

Officers said Teller, 30, was “swaying side to side, slurring his speech and had bloodshot eyes,” Hernandez said. At one point during the interaction with police, Teller “lost his balance and almost fell into the street.”

Concerned for his safety, officers placed him under arrest. Teller was transported to a detox center to sober up, “where all you have to do is sleep on a mat for four hours,” Hernandez said.

“But if you refuse to follow the simple directions … the next stop is jail,” said Hernandez, who added that Teller was “being uncooperative from the beginning, and was rejected by detox staff, and from there the only other option was jail.”

Teller was released Sunday morning. His representatives did not respond to requests for further comment.

“Our records show he was arrested and booked in county jail for being drunk in public,” Hernandez said when told that Teller had denied the arrest.

Teller was last seen in the boxing movie “Bleed for This” and will next appear as a war veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder in “Thank You for Your Service” (in theaters Oct. 27).

Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY