Pregnant nominee Natalie Portman says she’ll skip Oscars

Natalie Portman arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon on Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

If Natalie Portman wins the best actress award at the Oscars tonight, she won’t be there to accept it.

Portman, 35, released a statement Saturday saying she’d miss the event because of her pregnancy.

“Due to my pregnancy, I am unable to attend the Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards. I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends,” she said in the statement released by her rep Keleigh Thomas Morgan.

Portman is expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied, a French dancer and choreographer. The couple, who met while filming “Black Swan,” are parents to 5-year-old Aleph.

Portman is nominated for best actress for her role in “Jackie.” In the film she plays Jackie Kennedy as she deals with the immediate aftermath of the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy. This season Portman won the Critics’ Choice Award for her performance and was nominated for a Golden Globe, Screen Actors’ Guild Award, Independent Spirit Award and a BAFTA.

A three-time Oscar nominee, Portman won in 2011 for her “Black Swan” role as a mentally ill ballerina.

“La La Land’s” Emma Stone is widely predicted to win best actress Sunday.

Alison Maxwell, USA TODAY