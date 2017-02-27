Prince Royce to play the Aragon

Prince Royce performs onstage during TIDAL X: 1015 on October 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Latin superstar Prince Royce today announced the first leg of his summer world tour in support of his new album “FIVE,” which was released on Friday. The tour kicks off June 29 in Laredo, Texas, with a tour stop slated for July 22 at the Aragon Ballroom.

Tickets go at 10 a.m. March 3 at livenation.com and ticketmaster.com.

So far, the confirmed FIVE World Tour U.S. dates include:

June 29: Laredo, TX Laredo Energy Arena

June 30: Hidalgo, TX State Farm Arena

July 1: Houston, TX Woodlands Amphitheater

July 2: Dallas, TX Music Hall at Fair Park

July 6: El Paso, TX El Paso County Coliseum

July 7: Albuquerque, NM Sandia Casino

July 8: Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

July 9: San Diego, CA Open Air Theatre

July 12: San Jose, CA Events Center

July 13: Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

July 14: Las Vegas, NV The Joint

July 15: Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

July 19: Denver, CO The Fillmore Auditorium

July 21: Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theatre

July 22: Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

July 23: Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live!

July 25: Boston, MA House of Blues

July 26: New York, NY Theater at MSG

July 27: Washington, DC MGM National Harbor

July 29: Orlando, FL Amway Center

July 30: Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater