Latin superstar Prince Royce today announced the first leg of his summer world tour in support of his new album “FIVE,” which was released on Friday. The tour kicks off June 29 in Laredo, Texas, with a tour stop slated for July 22 at the Aragon Ballroom.
Tickets go at 10 a.m. March 3 at livenation.com and ticketmaster.com.
So far, the confirmed FIVE World Tour U.S. dates include:
June 29: Laredo, TX Laredo Energy Arena
June 30: Hidalgo, TX State Farm Arena
July 1: Houston, TX Woodlands Amphitheater
July 2: Dallas, TX Music Hall at Fair Park
July 6: El Paso, TX El Paso County Coliseum
July 7: Albuquerque, NM Sandia Casino
July 8: Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
July 9: San Diego, CA Open Air Theatre
July 12: San Jose, CA Events Center
July 13: Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
July 14: Las Vegas, NV The Joint
July 15: Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
July 19: Denver, CO The Fillmore Auditorium
July 21: Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theatre
July 22: Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
July 23: Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live!
July 25: Boston, MA House of Blues
July 26: New York, NY Theater at MSG
July 27: Washington, DC MGM National Harbor
July 29: Orlando, FL Amway Center
July 30: Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater