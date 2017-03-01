Private memorial service Thursday for Fisher, Reynolds

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a small, private memorial is planned Thursday for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

The story states the memorial will be strictly for family and close friends. A source tells the Hollywood Reporter:

“I’m not sure what they’re calling it ­— a funeral or a wake ­— but it will be Thursday at the [actresses’ compound] house. It will be exactly what they both wanted, to be together.”

There is no word yet about a public memorial for the actresses. Fisher passed away last week at age 60. Reynolds died a day later, at age 84.