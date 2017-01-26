Queen + Adam Lambert to perform in Chicago on U.S. tour

After a couple of years overseas, Queen will perform throughout North America this summer with current vocalist Adam Lambert on a tour that comes to Chicago in July.

The two acts will share the United Center stage on July 13. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at livenation.com and the Live Nation mobile app. Fan club and American Express presales begin Tuesday.

Lambert, the “American Idol” runner-up and Grammy nominee, co-starred last fall in Fox TV’s “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Since 2009, he has been working with Queen and delivering the powerhouse vocals originally belted by the late Freddie Mercury on hits including “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions.