Rachel Kraft stepping down as Lookingglass executive director

After 12 years at the helm of Chicago’s Lookingglass Theatre, executive director Rachel Kraft will be stepping down at the end of the year, it was announced today. A national search for her successor is slated to being in July.

Among the highlights of her tenure according to Lookingglass: a 2011 Regional Theatre Tony Award; a 2016, $1 million grant and MacArthur Award for Creative and Effecting Institutions; and the 2017 League of Chicago Theaters Artistic Achievement Award. In addition, 29 world premieres and nine original productions came to fruition during Kraft’s tenure.

“After 12 years at the Goodman and 12 years at Lookingglass, I am convinced of the unique place Chicago theater occupies in our country. Lookingglass’ bold mission to develop new work, primarily from within its ensemble, while sharing with the community its values of innovation, transformation and collaboration, remains an inspiration to me,” Kraft said in a prepared statement.