Ravinia makes big plans for Leonard Bernstein centennial

Remember the date: August 25, 2018. It will mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Leonard Bernstein, that 20th century American musical polymath — a master conductor, composer, pianist, teacher, author and lecturer most widely known for his groundbreaking scores for such Broadway musicals as “West Side Story,” “Candide,” “Wonderful Town” and “On the Town,” and for his tenure as music director of the New York Philharmonic.

To celebrate the centennial, the Ravinia Festival is planning to do things in grand style, with an extensive roster of events spread over two seasons. Notable during the 2019 season will be the opening of the Ravinia Music Box “experience center” with an exhibit of important mementos from Bernstein’s life and storied career, including his personal piano. Housed in a new building to be erected in underutilized space beyond the north lawn seating area, the Music Box will include two galleries and a 65-seat theater featuring a paced experience created by BRC Imagination Arts, creators of the popular Lincoln Museum in Springfield and the Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex in Orlando.

The Ravinia lineup will be part of a worldwide Bernstein celebration that will include more than 1,000 events on six continents and will kick off this September at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

In a prepared statement, Ravinia president and CEO Welz Kauffman said: “There aren’t enough hyphens to string together all of Bernstein’s titles and accomplishments, and Ravinia is hoping to present a well-rounded remembrance of both the common man and the superstar artist who shaped so much of our musical tastes and understanding. Of course, there was the Laureate Conductor of the New York Philharmonic and the Israel Philharmonic, and the genius behind ‘West Side Story,’ but there also was the iconoclast – the man who defended melody in an era that was atonal in so many ways, and who was a charismatic leader at home at the glitziest parties and in the grittiest political movements. He lived life large, and his legacy merits global celebration.” Ravinia’s celebration intends to comment on each aspect of Bernstein’s wide-ranging career with performances of the compositions he penned, films he scored, composers he championed, and artists he influenced. It will suggest his work with the New York Philharmonic, his symphonies, his original film score for “On the Waterfront,” his Broadway hits, and his invaluable work as host of the popular televised “Young People’s Concerts,” which many fondly recall as their introduction to classical music — a point of particular pride for Bernstein. Central to Ravinia’s celebration will be the two-year appointment of Marin Alsop — one of Bernstein’s final protégés—as the first musical “curator” in the festival’s 113-year history. Ravinia introduced Chicago audiences to Alsop (currently music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and São Paulo Symphony Orchestra) between 2002 and 2005 when she led the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in works by Rachmaninoff, Shostakovich, Corigliano and John Adams. She also has been a popular guest conductor with Chicago’s Grant Park Orchestra. Alsop observed: “Working with Leonard Bernstein was a dream come true for me. His generosity of mind and spirit changed my life, and those of countless others who he never personally met. He inspired generations of music makers and music lovers and profoundly influenced the 20th century’s relationship with this universal art form. As conductor, composer, thinker, educator, author, television star, and citizen of the world, Bernstein’s legacy reflects his enormous contributions to society on so many levels. I am honored and thrilled to curate Ravinia’s exciting tribute to this incredible and amazing American icon.”

Alsop noted that she is especially eager to bring the CSO premiere of Bernstein’s musical theater work “Mass” to Ravinia. The composer’s response to the 1960s, “Mass” was commissioned by Jacqueline Kennedy for the 1971 opening of the Kennedy Center. Alsop has championed this piece on stage and recording, and it will be the 2018 “One Score, One Chicago” selection. Television host and producer Humphrey Burton, who published an extensive biography of Bernstein based on a 30-year friendship and access to the composer’s private letters, will join Alsop in discussions about their friend and colleague. “One Score” will be among several of Ravinia’s Reach*Teach*Play education programs, which provide equitable access to music to 75,000 people in Cook and Lake Counties each year. Building on the legacy of Bernstein’s “Young People’s Concerts,” the Reach*Teach*Play programs — including El Sistema – based orchestras for schools with no music programs of their own — will focus on Bernstein’s art and influence throughout the centennial. Second-generation artist/musician Jamie Bernstein will design a “New Young People’s Concert,” which will feature her father’s music for soloists and ensembles along with a tribute to “Lenny the Educator” featuring Chicago Public Schools students in Ravinia’s education programs. She also will host “Late Night with Leonard Bernstein,” an evening of music, anecdotes, and remembrances. Ravinia recently partnered with Jamie Bernstein and the Leonard Bernstein Office to host a Chicagoland brainstorming and information-sharing summit among arts organizations celebrating the 100th birthday, and similar summits have been held in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles. The 2018 gala concert, which benefits the not-for-profit Ravinia Festival and its Reach*Teach*Play programs, will feature Alsop leading the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, joined by the Chicago Children’s Choir, in “Chichester Psalms,” Bernstein’s 1965 choral work, to be paired with Beethoven’s “Ninth Symphony.” Ravinia’s 2018 season also will include the 1954 five-movement “Serenade (after Plato’s Symposium),” a concerto for solo violin, strings, and percussion; the 1942 “Jeremiah,” his first symphony; and the CSO premiere of “Slava! A Political Overture.” Offerings in 2019 will include the 1952 one-act chamber opera “Trouble in Tahiti,” for which Bernstein wrote the libretto about the dystopian aspects of life in suburbia, with a mention of Ravinia’s home base, Highland Park, in the opening lines.)

Participants in Ravinia’s Steans Music Institute, the festival’s onsite summer conservatory, will perform a complete survey of Bernstein’s songs over several concerts on the $10 BGH Classics series, which will also will feature the composer’s complete piano music performed by Marta Aznavoorian (of the Lincoln Trio) and NPR’s “From the Top” host Christopher O’Riley. Still to be scheduled are two films accompanied by live orchestra – “West Side Story” and “On the Waterfront” – as well as “Songfest,” a cycle that traces 300 years of American history through the work of 13 poets and was originally commissioned for the 1976 United States Bicentennial. Bernstein himself conducted the National Symphony Orchestra in the Chicago premiere of this work at Ravinia in 1985. Note Kauffman: “We’ve been working for over a decade with BRC to develop an opportunity for Ravinia’s guests to bump into music that might not be their first choice when buying tickets, and we are proud and excited to bring the results of that work to life with Bernstein as the inaugural subject of the Music Box.” Bernstein’s own history with Ravinia began on July 4, 1944, with his CSO debut—just eight months after his fabled New York Philharmonic debut at Carnegie Hall. He conducted 10 more CSO programs at the festival through July 28, 1956. He returned to Ravinia in 1985 to conduct the National Symphony Orchestra on tour and finally in 1986 as Laureate Conductor with his own New York Philharmonic on tour. As a pianist at Ravinia he performed Ravel’s “Piano Concerto” with Herman Felber Jr. conducting the CSO on July 6, 1944, and he also conducted many of his own works, and those of other composers, from Beethoven and Brahms to Stravinsky and Copland.

Here is a closer look at the Bernstein centennial events at Ravinia during the 2018 Season:

+ July 12, 2018 in the Pavilion: Chicago Symphony Orchestra with Marin Alsop, conductor, and Joshua Bell, violin, playing Bernstein’s Overture to “Candide” and “Serenade (after Plato’s Symposium),” along with Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 6.”

+ July 14 in the Pavilion: Gala evening benefiting Reach*Teach*Play with Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, Marin Alsop, conductor, the Chicago Children’s Choir and vocal soloists to be named playing Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms” and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 9.”

+July 25 in the Pavilion: Chicago Symphony Orchestra with Marin Alsop, conductor and pianist to be named, playing Copland’s “Appalachian Spring,” Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring.”

+ July 27 in the Martin Theatre or Bennett Gordon Hall: Jamie Bernstein, host, with soprano Amy Burton, and pianists John Musto and Michael Boriskin, in “Late Night with Leonard Bernstein,” an evening of music, anecdotes, and remembrances.

+ July 28 in the Pavilion: A youth orchestra with conductor to be named, with Jamie Bernstein, narrator, developer, and producer in “A New Young People’s Concert.” The program will include Bernstein’s works for soloist and orchestra and a tribute to his work as educator, in celebration of his Young People’s Concerts and Ravinia’s Reach*Teach*Play education programs throughout Chicago Public Schools.

+ July 28 in the Pavilion: Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Marin Alsop, conductor, with the Chicago Children’s Choir and vocal soloists to be named, performing Bernstein’s “MASS” (in its CSO and Ravinia premiere). The week will be enhanced with a visit by Humphrey Burton, Bernstein’s biographer and video director/producer, who will participate intalks and chats with Alsop, illuminating the personal side of Bernstein.

+ Aug. 18 in the Pavilion: Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Marin Alsop, conductor, with pianist to be named, in a program featuring the CSO premiere of Bernstein’s “Slava!,” along with Ravel’s “Piano Concerto in G major” and Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 5.”

+ Aug. 19 in the Pavilion: Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Marin Alsop, conductor, with a mezzo-soprano to be named, playing Bernstein’s “Symphony No. 1 (Jeremiah)” and Mahler’s “Symphony No. 1.”

For additional information visist http://www.ravinia.org.