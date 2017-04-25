Release dates set for ‘Star Wars Episode IX,’ ‘Indiana Jones’

A scene from the upcoming "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." | DISNEY

The wait is not over. In fact, it will be a little longer than originally anticipated.

Lucasfilm today confirmed the release of both “Star Wars: Episode IX” and the fifth “Indiana Jones” movie.

“Episode IX” will be released May 24, 2019, while the next “Indiana Jones” vehicle, which will reportedly reunite director Steven Spielberg and star Harrison Ford, has been pushed back to July 10, 2020.

According to reports, the date moves were necessary to accommodate the 2019 release dates for “The Lion King” (July 19) and “Frozen 2” (Nov. 27).