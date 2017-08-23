Report: Jordan Klepper’s wife, other Chicagoans hired for his new show

You don’t have to be married to the host to get hired for a TV show, but it seems to have helped on “The Opposition With Jordan Klepper.”

Deadline reports that the upcoming Comedy Central series has hired five comedians as correspondents, and one of them is Klepper’s wife, Laura Grey.

The couple met while both were working the sketch and improv stages in Chicago — Klepper in the iO shows “Whirled News Tonight” and “Late Night Late Show,” Grey at Second City e.t.c. shows and in the group Triplette. In recent years they’ve been based at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York.

Klepper joined “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” as a correspondent in 2014 and earlier this summer hosted a special, “Jordan Klepper Solves Guns,” for which Grey was the head writer.

The correspondents reportedly also include two other Chicago-trained talents: Tim Baltz of the Seeso online series “Shrink” and Kobi Libii of the CBS series “Doubt” and “Madame Secretary.” New York’s Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson complete the lineup.

Comedy Central declined to confirm the hires.

The cable channel says “The Opposition,” scheduled to premiere Sept. 25 after “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” will satirize “the hyperbolic, conspiracy-laden noise machine that is the alternative-media landscape on both the right and left.”