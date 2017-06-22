Reports: Bill Cosby to embark on motivational speaking tour

Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. on Thursday. | Matt Rourke/Associated Press

According to Deadline.com and other outlets, Bill Cosby may be headed to a theater, town hall or church near you as the actor is apparently planning a motivational speaking tour. The announcement comes on the heels of the mistrial declaration in his sex assault trial. The topic of the tour is how to “warn young athletes and even ‘married men’ about the dangers of sex crime allegations.”

“We have received hundreds of calls from civic organizations and churches who want to hear Mr. Cosby speak at town halls about the issue of criminal justice, how the deal he was given was taken away and the Willie Horton style ad that got the current D.A. in office and after Mr. Cosby,” Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt told Deadline today. These organizations fear for young men and women today, this is bigger than Bill Cosby.”

Tour stops may include Chicago, Birmingham, Ala., and Detroit, among other cities, according to the story.

“This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today, and they need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things that they shouldn’t be doing,” Wyatt told Good Day Alabama in an interview Wednesday.

The reaction on Twitter was swift:

No words for this: Bill Cosby plans to tour warning teens about sexual assualt. How ’bout Stay Away From Pill Cosby https://t.co/WC078KewMh — Zendaya’s ShoesRule (@myfeetonfleek) June 22, 2017

This is not a joke. Bill Cosby wants to teach young people how to avoid sexual assault allegations https://t.co/04WUREHPN8 pic.twitter.com/wTIChLiHkK — The Root (@TheRoot) June 22, 2017