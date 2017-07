REPORTS: Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington died by suicide

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs on stage at the iHeartRadio Album Release Party presented by State Farm at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles on May 22, 2017 in Burbank, California. | Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

LOS ANGELES — Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies at 41, Los Angeles County coroner says. The singer was found dead Thursday morning at his suburban Los Angeles home. TMZ.com reports that the cause of death was suicide by hanging.

In an eerie twist, Thursday is also the birthday of Chris Cornell, the lead singer of Soundgarden, who committed suicide in May. The two were reportedly close friends and Bennington performed at Cornell’s memorial service.