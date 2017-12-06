Revived ‘American Idol’ to audition singers in Chicago, elsewhere

Contestants ham it up for the camera for "American Idol" Chicago auditions in 2012 at the United Center. | Sun-Times file

With the revival of “American Idol” comes a need for hundreds of new contestants, and Chicago is one of the cities where producers hope to find a potential winner later this summer.

Two buses will cross the country looking for singers, ABC announced Monday, starting with Aug. 17 stops in Portland, Oregon, and Orlando, Florida. A separate open audition is planned in Chicago on Sept. 11, at a venue not yet announced.

Contestants also may apply online, and videos are being accepted now at www.americanidol.com. Singers ages 15 to 28 are eligible.

A year after “Idol’s” run on Fox ended with the crowning of season 15 winner Trent Harmon, ABC announced it is bringing back the competition with a judging panel including pop star Katy Perry.