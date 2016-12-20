Richard E. Grant, Lisa O’Hare to star in Lyric’s ‘My Fair Lady’

Film actor Richard E. Grant, now on screen in the acclaimed drama “Jackie,” has signed on to play Henry Higgins in the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s spring production of “My Fair Lady.”

The role is familiar to Grant, who sang Higgins in 2008 in an Opera Australia production in Sydney.

Opposite him as Eliza Doolittle will be Broadway actress and fellow Brit Lisa O’Hare, also no stranger to her part. She played Eliza in a 2008 U.S. tour that came to Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre, where the Sun-Times’ Hedy Weiss said she was “very much in the Audrey Hepburn mold — leggy, slender, dark and a bit too elegant even from the start. But she moves like a dream (she is a dancer), and has both a natural charm and a warm, ‘loverly’ voice.”

The classic Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe musical is scheduled to run April 28-May 21 at the Civic Opera House.

Since his breakout role in “Withnail and I” in 1987, Grant has had an eclectic career as a character actor in such films as “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” “L.A. Story,” “The Player,” “The Age of Innocence,” “The Iron Lady” and even “Spice World.” On TV, he has played Jasper on “Girls,” Simon Bricker on “Downton Abbey” and Izembaro on “Game of Thrones.”

After her earlier “My Fair Lady” run, O’Hare originated the role of Sibella Hallward in the Tony-winning “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.

Also part of the Lyric cast will be Bryce Pinkham as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Donald Maxwell as Alfred Doolittle and Nicholas Le Prevost as Col. Pickering.