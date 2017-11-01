Of course, if you overlook the true pathfinders of this country (the Native Americans, to whom Backhaus pays winningly sardonic homage at one point), and if you can move past the results of a certain recent presidential election, you will realize that women were always a formidable pioneering force in this country. After all, who was it who gave birth to all those babies in the back of the Conestoga wagons that rattled their way West?

So, call it revisionist history, or wishful thinking, or what you will. And given that the theater is all about role-playing, anyone can wear the pants (although just for the record, a slew of Victorian women explorers managed to do everything in dresses and bloomers).

The principal conceit in Backhaus’ play (which Davis, now ATC’s artistic director, also directed in New York) is its gender flipping, and while this can be amusing, it also can grow tiresome in its campiness. The most sensational aspect of the show — and the real reason to catch it — is the endlessly ingenious use of movement as the driving force of the storytelling. And Davis’ remarkable Chicago cast is such a dazzlingly fine-tuned ensemble that you might think they’ve been working together for years, though that is not the case. Their work is heightened by the brilliance of William Boles’ radically raked, deep-perspective set, and Brandon Wardell’s magical lighting.

To be sure, epic perilous journeys (whether in pursuit of a giant whale or the ice-encrusted South Pole) have been enacted on many stages before. But there is something special about the way the whole geography of this journey is conjured, so that it becomes a sort of mock-macho ballet version of the story told in the journal kept by John Wesley Powell. A one-armed Civil War veteran, Powell led the perilous three-month geological expedition down the Green and Colorado rivers that climaxed with the first recorded passage of white men through the entirety of the Grand Canyon.