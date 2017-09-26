Robert Plant tour headed to Chicago

In this June 14, 2015, file photo, Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters perform at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. | Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File

NEW YORK — Robert Plant is going on tour in North America next year to support his upcoming album, “Carry Fire.”

The former Led Zeppelin frontman announced Tuesday that his 2018 tour will begin Feb. 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He’ll also visit New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles, among other cities. More dates will be announced later. Plant will be joined on the tour by his backing band, the Sensational Space Shifters.

The tour arrives at the Riviera Theatre on Feb. 20, 2018. Tickets, $69.75, will go on sale at 11 a.m. Sept. 29 via ticketfly.com. There is a four-ticket limit, and each ticket includes. You must be 18+over to attend the concert.

Plant has also released another track from “Carry Fire” Tuesday, a cover of Ersel Hickey’s “Bluebirds Over the Mountain.”

The album is set to hit music stores and begin streaming on Oct. 13.

Contributing: Sun-Times staff reporter Miriam Di Nunzio