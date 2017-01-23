Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper team up for summer tour

Rod Stewart performs at 2015 Rock in Rio on September 20, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images)

Rod Stewart, with special guest Cyndi Lauper, will make a summer tour stop in south suburban Tinley Park on Aug. 5, when the duo’s summer tour rolls into the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater.

The show is among an 18-city tour that kicks off July 6 in Florida.

Between them, the pop/rock music superstars have won nearly every industry accolade including Grammys, MTV Awards and American Music Awards, among others. Stewart’s in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and was knighted by Britain’s Prince William last October. Lauper received a Tony Award for her stage musical “Kinky Boots” and an Emmy Award for her work on the hit TV series “Mad About You.”

Tickets go on sale January 27 at www.livenation.com.

Here are the tour dates:

July 6 Hard Rock Casino – Hollywood, Fla.

July 8 Amalie Arena – Tampa, Fla.

July 9 Tuscaloosa Amphitheater – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

July 12 BB&T Pavilion – Camden, N.J.

July 14 Darlings Waterfront Pavilion – Bangor, Maine

July 15 Xfinity Center – Mansfield, Mass.

July 18 Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, N.Y.

July 19 Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, Va.

July 21 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel, N.Y.

July 22 Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

July 25 PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, N.J.

July 28 Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

July 29 CMAC PAC – Rochester, N.Y.

Aug. 1 DTE Energy Music Theater – Clarkston, Mich.

Aug. 4 Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 5 Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – Tinley Park, Ill.

Aug. 11 Verizon Theater – Dallas, Texas

Aug.12 Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land – Houston, Texas